It seems the 8,000-ton Giga Press Tesla plans on using to cast the Cybertruck may not be the most powerful machine the company plans to acquire from IDRA. Tesla reportedly already started casting the Model Y in two large pieces using a 6,000-ton Giga Press, which is an industry first. However, new reports suggest a 12,000-ton Giga Press is in the works, and it might be able to cast the upcoming $25,000 Tesla compact car in a single piece.







