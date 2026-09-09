WATCH: Tesla's Cybercab Uses An On Screen Joystick For Steering Wheel Backup

The Tesla Cybercab is here and just like Elon Musk promised, it's rolling out without a steering wheel. It also has no pedals to step on, no stalks to flick, or knobs to turn. It's all screen. Well, it turns out that there is a backup way to move the vehicle without needing to plug in an Xbox controller. A new video shows a hidden service menu inside of the Cybercab with a virtual joystick. It seems to allow a driver to control the steering and acceleration of the car using just their index finger.



Weird #cybercab situation! When I got in the vehicle, the display was in a different configuration with a virtual joystick for manual driving! I have a feeling I wasn’t supposed to see this… but I try to manually drive the vehicle anyway! ?? @wholemars @DirtyTesLa @DavidMoss… pic.twitter.com/mQsoDFDbEJ — Matthew Skrzypczak (@MatthewSkrzypc1) September 7, 2026











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