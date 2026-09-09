WATCH: Tesla's Cybercab Uses An On Screen Joystick For Steering Wheel Backup

Agent009 submitted on 9/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:04:00 AM

Views : 590 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

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The Tesla Cybercab is here and just like Elon Musk promised, it's rolling out without a steering wheel. It also has no pedals to step on, no stalks to flick, or knobs to turn. It's all screen.
 
Well, it turns out that there is a backup way to move the vehicle without needing to plug in an Xbox controller. A new video shows a hidden service menu inside of the Cybercab with a virtual joystick. It seems to allow a driver to control the steering and acceleration of the car using just their index finger.






 


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WATCH: Tesla's Cybercab Uses An On Screen Joystick For Steering Wheel Backup

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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