WATCH: Tesla's Cybercab Uses An On Screen Joystick For Steering Wheel Backup

The Tesla Cybercab is here and just like Elon Musk promised, it's rolling out without a steering wheel. It also has no pedals to step on, no stalks to flick, or knobs to turn. It's all screen.
Well, it turns out that there is a backup way to move the vehicle without needing to plug in an Xbox controller. A new video shows a hidden service menu inside of the Cybercab with a virtual joystick. It seems to allow a driver to control the steering and acceleration of the car using just their index finger.
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