WATCH: Tesla's FSD Fails To See Deer In the Road - Mows It Down And Keeps On Driving

Tesla’s approach to automotive autonomy is a unique one: Rather than using pesky sensors, which cost money, the company has instead decided to rely only on the output from the car’s cameras. Its computers analyze every pixel, crunch through tons of data, and then apparently decide to just plow into deer and keep on trucking. Photos and video posted to Twitter by @TheSeekerOf42 show the before and after of a deer strike, during which the poster claimed he was using Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software.



Hit the deer with my Tesla.



FSD didn’t stopped, even after hitting the deer on full speed. Huge surprise after getting a dozen of false stops every day!



Experiencing worst side of Tesla service now. Can’t even get an estimate for insurance. Nearest appointments only in January. pic.twitter.com/7PMiROmk5x — Paul S (@TheSeekerOf42) October 28, 2024









