WATCH: Tesla's Frightening Optimus Robot Shows Progress In New Demo

Tesla, the maker of the so-called S3XY lineup of electric cars, has released an update video showing what its humanoid bot called Optimus can do, including adapting to changing environment conditions.

Titled “Tesla Bot Update | Sort & Stretch,” the new production (embedded above) shows how far development on the two-legged robot has advanced since its announcement in 2021 when a literal human dressed in a costume went on stage and did an awkward dance that was put to rest by Elon Musk saying, “Alright, thank you!”

Now, Optimus can self-calibrate its arms and legs using only vision and joint position encoding that allows it to precisely locate its limbs in space. Once calibrated correctly, the robot can learn to do various tasks more efficiently, like autonomously sorting blocks by color, as well as repositioning them correctly if they’re not placed upright on the trays.







