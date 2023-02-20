WATCH: Tesla's High Speed Chinese Crashes Begin To Add Up

Tesla has had a love-hate relationship with its Chinese customers, who sometimes complain about weird car behavior even when proven otherwise. Nevertheless, two high-speed crashes happening in similar circumstances stand out, raising questions about Tesla's safety records.



In November last year, a high-speed crash raised the eyebrows of Chinese regulators. A Tesla Model Y reportedly accelerated on its own, speeding out of control, and eventually crashed at the end of a 2.6-km (1.6-mile) mad race. Based on their testimony, the driver wrestled to regain control of the car during the entire trip, but the brakes did not respond. The Model Y was recorded speeding by several surveillance cameras, and it appears with the stoplights on in several images, a clear indication that the driver was pressing the brake pedal and not the acceleration, as Tesla subsequently declared.







