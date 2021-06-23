WATCH: Tesla's Model S Plaid Takes On The Pikes Peak Hill Climb With Insane Results

Unplugged Performance has brought its brand-new Tesla Model S Plaid to the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, and the new top-performance electric vehicle is already impressing in the practice round. After famously crashing their Model 3 and building it back up in record time to compete last year, Unplugged Performance is back at Pikes Peak, but this time with a brand-new Model S Plaid.

It’s going to be the first time Tesla’s new top performance vehicle is being put to the test, and it’s no easy test.



