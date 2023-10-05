WATCH: Tesla's New Cybertruck Proves To Be No Match For Texas Mud

On Tuesday, Tesla broke ground on its first US lithium refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. The facility is expected to process 50 GWh of battery materials, enough to produce 1 million electric vehicles annually. The ceremony was hijacked by the Tesla Cybertruck that Elon Musk drove to get to the site, thanks to its custom setup. The truck featured a rack supporting several strangely looking shovels, immediately named "cyber-shovels." It was the first time Tesla showed off an accessory made for the Cybertruck. Tesla executives confirmed earlier that they tasked an in-house team to develop new accessories for the electric pickup. Still, until now, we've only seen renderings and not the actual stuff. Sadly, it's unlikely that Tesla will produce the rack (or the cyber-shovels), but it was nice to see the effort put into this, even for a one-off.



Muddying up? Seems like y’all were stuck to me. For about 2 hours possibly. And left this farmers field a disaster. pic.twitter.com/uvzwriM61o — Stephanie (@stephfischer13) May 10, 2023



Read Article