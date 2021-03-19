WATCH: Tesla's Revolutionary Giga Press Shown In Action

During Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2020 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk remarked that the Cybertruck, the company’s all-electric pickup, will require a Giga Press that’s larger than the already-massive machines installed for the Model Y rear underbody in the Fremont Factory. A video of the first of these machines was recently shared by IDRA Group, the company that produces the house-sized die-casting contraptions. While IDRA did not name Tesla directly in its video, the Italy-based company noted that a leading manufacturer of electric cars has ordered its first 8,000-ton die-casting machine. Apart from being an evident reference to Tesla, IDRA’s mention of the machine’s specs also mirrors that of Elon Musk’s statements during the previous earnings call. While addressing an analyst’s inquries, the CEO noted that the Cybertruck would be “using an 8,000-ton casting press for (its) rear body casting.”







