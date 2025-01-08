WATCH: Tesla's Robotaxi Service And Diner Do Away With Long Standing Tradition

Tesla’s Robotaxi service and its newly launched Supercharger Diner are killing a longtime but increasingly dreaded consumer tradition in the United States. Based on videos taken of consumers using the Robotaxi service in the Bay Area, Tesla is still just charging strictly for its services–while asking for zero tips. When Tesla launched the Robotaxi pilot in Austin, users quickly noticed that the company was not allowing riders to leave a tip for the service. If one were to try leaving a tip after a Robotaxi ride, the app simply flashes an image of Tesla’s meme hedgehog mascot with a “Just Kidding” message.





Tesla Ride Hailing in SF Bay Area doesn’t let you tip either ?? pic.twitter.com/HlbcjeaWnD — Zack (@BLKMDL3) July 31, 2025









