WATCH: Tesla's Shanghai Assembly Plant Can Spit Out A New Model Y SUV In 2.5 Hours

Tesla Giga Shanghai was recently featured in an exclusive walkthrough from China’s Xinhua News Agency. Over the course of the video, a number of key factors about the massive electric vehicle factory were shared. These included the facility’s “Tesla Speed,” which is quite remarkable.

Giga Shanghai has become a crucial part of Tesla’s global operations today. The facility does not only cater to the domestic Chinese market. It also serves as the company’s primary vehicle export hub. With this in mind, it is pertinent for Tesla to ensure that Giga Shanghai is operating as optimally as possible. While exploring the assembly lines of Giga Shanghai, the Xinhua host inquired how long it currently takes to produce a Model Y from start to end.



An employee from Giga Shanghai remarked that from the first station to the final station, it takes about two and a half hours to finish a Tesla Model Y. “I think from the first station to the last station, it takes about two and a half hours to finish all the stations,” the Gigafactory Shanghai employee said.







Read Article