WATCH: TeslaCam Catches BMW i3 Owner Upluggging Model 3 So He Can Use The Charger

Tesla's unique, built-in dashcam feature – TeslaCam – along with its Sentry Mode camera-based security system, relies on Autopilot cameras to capture footage for owners. In this particular video, a Tesla Model 3's camera caught a BMW i3 owner unplugging the Tesla in order to use the charging cable. We've seen footage like this time and time again. As EVs become more mainstream, people may have to be educated about proper etiquette for the segment. That said, there's a pretty good chance, at least in many cases, people unplugging active public chargers from their cars know exactly what they're doing, as well as the fact that it's not right. If they're removing charging cables at private residences or private spots, it's even more clear they're doing it on purpose.



