A Tesla driver was driving down I-77 south near Uptown, North Carolina, when he saw a car crash under a semi-truck. His standard dashcam (TeslaCam) feature recorded footage of the crash, which he later shared with the local news.



The Tesla driver, Ben O’Morrow, said the crash occurred on Monday morning around the I-277 interchange. He noticed traffic slowing ahead, but the car that crashed was traveling quickly and seemed to fail to notice the cars slowing. He said:







Read Article