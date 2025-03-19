WATCH: Teslas Go Up In Flames In Las Vegas As Organized Terrorists Ramp Up Attacks

Multiple cars were set on fire at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas Tuesday morning in what authorities described as a targeted attack, and the person responsible is still at large.

A vehicle fire was first reported around 2:45 a.m. at the Tesla Collision Center in the 6000 block of Badura Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email.

"LVMPD Communications received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property," police wrote.











