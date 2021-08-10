WATCH: Texas Has A Serious Temp Tag Problem

Whether they're buying a new or used car, people in most states are typically provided with a temporary paper registration tag to ensure they can legally drive it on the road until a metal plate arrives. In turn, if you see one of these paper tags, it usually means the driver just scooped up a new ride. That's not always the case in Texas, though, as it's evolved into something a lot more complex. Texas has a temp tag problem. According to the Houston Chronicle, many drivers have begun treating these paper tags as permanent. And while some tags are outright forgeries, many more are being issued from state-licensed auto dealers who exist not to sell cars, but simply to peddle temporary registrations.







