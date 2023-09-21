WATCH: Texas Woman Barbie-fies Her Tesla Model 3 - Would You Dare?

When you want to spec your car, you don’t get much from Tesla in terms of customization. Furthermore, the color palette is not that generous. You get the Red Multi-Coat, Deep Blue Metallic, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Midnight Silver Metallic, and Solid Black. The Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red are the new entries. Prices vary depending on the model. For instance, all paintworks are all included in the price for the Model S and Model X, but the Red Multi-Coat costs $2,000 on the Model 3 and Model Y, the Pearl White and Deep Blue are $1,000, while the Solid Black can be selected for an extra $1,500. We are yet to see the colors that the Tesla Cybertruck is getting. But before that, Tesla is aware that the low number of paintworks reduces production costs and simplifies the manufacturing process. However, it is obvious that many of the Tesla customers want more than just black, white, red, blue, and silver cars. They want their vehicles to be special, they want them to turn heads and make jaws drop. You can’t possibly do that in a shade that is terribly common out there. But imagination is the limit of aftermarket personalization. A young woman from Texas wanted to get attention in traffic as well. But there were so many white Teslas out there that hers was just one of the crowd.



#model3 #teslamodel3 #samrayburn #boostofhope ? Barbie Girl - Lady Aqua @txrealtorjess Reply to @grumpy.lemon im a barbie girl ?? wrap by @jaythewrapspecialist #tesla



Read Article