WATCH: Texas Woman Repeatedly Rams Car While Fleeing Parking Accident

A crazy hit and run was recently caught on video in Frisco, Texas.

The incident occurred on July 24th in a Target parking lot, when a woman reportedly backed her car out and hit a Hyundai Sonata that was driving by.

While most drivers would simply apologize for the accident and exchange insurance information, that’s not what happened as the woman gets out of her car and starts yelling at the man she just hit. After demanding the man move his car, she hops back in her Toyota Camry, pulls forward and then slams into the Sonata as the man is getting out.



