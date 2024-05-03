WATCH: Texas Woman Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands - Calmly Pit Maneuvers SUV That Cut Her Off

Accidents and crashes happen all over the place, but the one in this story is rare for at least two reasons. . First, it’s almost like one driver decided to showcase their expert PIT maneuver skills out of the blue. Second, despite the chaos unfolding before her, that same driver manages to maintain the coolness of a cucumber, adding an extra layer of “coolness” to the whole situation. The video appears to come from Texas based on the license plate of the SUV that is about to get spun out and the sticker on the window of the driver’s car. If there’s one thing that comes to mind when we think of Texas it’s that “everything is bigger” there. Perhaps that’s true of the egos of people too.



Lady pit maneuvers the SUV that was cutting her off

byu/anonamouse_1234 inInterestingVideoClips





