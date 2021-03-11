WATCH: Thai Tuning Company Rethinks The Ford Ranger - Did They Make An Improvement?

While we are waiting for the reveal of the all-new Ford Ranger, a tuning company from Thailand called Wat Ford created a wild version of the current generation featuring a custom bodykit inspired by the Mustang. The pickup benefits from a new front bumper that mimics the styling for the now discontinued Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. The aftermarket LED headlights, the grille with the horse emblem, the shape of the bumper intakes, the splitter, and the white stripes make the Ranger look like it’s ready for the racetrack. In the video below there are scenes where the bonnet sits slightly open but we don’t know if this was because of fitment issues or just an accident.











