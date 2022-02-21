WATCH: That Man Can't Drift, Dodge Challenger Wide Body Bites It Hard Trying To Be Cool

A Dodge Challenger Widebody has been seriously damaged after its driver got a little too eager with the throttle and drifted the muscle car directly into a curb.



It is unclear precisely where in the U.S. this clip was filmed but regardless of where it happened, there’s a chance the Challenger could end up at a Copart auction lot looking for a new home. The video starts by showing the driver of the Dodge performing a smoky burnout in the middle of the road and in front of a bunch of spectators.



