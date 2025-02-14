WATCH: The $147K Corvette Z06 Takes On The $371K Maserati MC20 In An All Out Brawl

Two of the world’s best-looking supercars just went head to head in a U-Drag Race. The Maserati MC20 Cielo and the Chevrolet C8 Corvette Z06 boast some serious power, exotic styling, and the ability to go over 200 mph (320 km/h). In this competition, they drag race before having to turn around as fast as possible and get back to the original start line. The winner is decisive in both races held here. The Maserati MC 20 Cielo enters the fight with 621 horsepower (463 kW) and 538 lb-ft (728 Nm) of torque at its disposal from a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. Those figures are interesting because the Corvette bookends them. It has more horsepower, 670 hp (499 kW), but less torque, 460 lb-ft (622 Nm). Each leverages an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive.









