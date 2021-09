This is the updated 2022 Honda Passport and as we had suspected, it has been updated with a more rugged design.

Changes made to the Passport start at the front end where there is a new hood with a power bulge, bespoke front fenders, and a new upright grille design. Honda has also redesigned the front bumper and fitted new vents that route air through the bumper and around the front wheels to improve aerodynamic performance.