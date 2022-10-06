WATCH: The 2023 Sequoia Might Be The Luxury SUV For Those That Don't Want To Pay Luxury Prices

Toyota unveiled the all-new 2023 Sequoia back in January, then kept us waiting until earlier this week to learn more about pricing and specs. That’s all good though, because people in need of a large three-row SUV will often bide their time until a great deal comes along, preferably for something very roomy and safe.



One of the major highlights of the 2023 Sequoia is its 3.4-liter twin turbocharged i-Force Max hybrid V6 engine, good for 437 hp and 583 lb-ft (790 Nm) of torque. You also get an impressive towing capacity of up to 9,520 lbs, all for a $58,300 starting price.







