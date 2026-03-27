WATCH: The 2026 Nissan Sentra May Not Be Your Top Pick For Your Teen Driver, But Maybe It Should Be

The redesigned Sentra has recently been tested by the safety boffins at the IIHS, and just as expected, it fared well in all three crashworthiness tests. The driver- and passenger-side small overlap tests and the moderate overlap test simulate 40-mph collisions against rigid and deformable barriers.

For the side impact test, the nonprofit organization strikes the vehicle with a heavy barrier at 37 miles per hour, simulating modern sport utility vehicles. The new Sentra aced every scenario, earning the maximum "good" rating in all four crash tests.









