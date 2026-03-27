WATCH: The 2026 Nissan Sentra May Not Be Your Top Pick For Your Teen Driver, But Maybe It Should Be

Agent009 submitted on 3/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:30:38 AM

Views : 526 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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The redesigned Sentra has recently been tested by the safety boffins at the IIHS, and just as expected, it fared well in all three crashworthiness tests. The driver- and passenger-side small overlap tests and the moderate overlap test simulate 40-mph collisions against rigid and deformable barriers.
    
For the side impact test, the nonprofit organization strikes the vehicle with a heavy barrier at 37 miles per hour, simulating modern sport utility vehicles. The new Sentra aced every scenario, earning the maximum "good" rating in all four crash tests.




 


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WATCH: The 2026 Nissan Sentra May Not Be Your Top Pick For Your Teen Driver, But Maybe It Should Be

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