WATCH: The 808HP Demon Powered Wrangler's Performance Will Blow You Away!

The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 packs a 6. 4-liter naturally aspirated V8 with 470 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) and is certainly no slouch. However, it pales in comparison to this Wrangler that’s outfitted with FCA’s 6.2-liter supercharged Demon V8.

This particular Wrangler came to life through RubiTrux in North Carolina and thanks to the new Demon engine, churns out an incredible 808 hp and 717 lb-ft (972 Nm) of torque. Making this particular example all the more impressive is the fact that it is a short-wheelbase, two-door Wrangler which should make driving it a bit more… interesting.

