WATCH: The 911 GT3 RS Sounds Absolutely Sinful Going Around Nurburgring Track

Porsche was apparently going to unveil the 992-generation 911 GT3 RS at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and while that didn’t happen, a prototype was recently filmed roaring around the Nurburgring at frightening speeds.

The German automaker has been testing the new 911 GT3 RS feverously in recent months and has slowly but surely started to peel back some of its camouflage. We can now get a clear look at its design and see the significant aerodynamic modifications that will distinguish it from the “regular” 911 GT3. But first, the soundtrack.



