WATCH: The Battle Of The Dad Cars - Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla

The 2024 dad car race you didn't know you needed to see is finally here! Today, we're jumping over to the Canadian wilderness scene, where three family cars duke it out on a lovely stretch of patched-up tarmac road in the middle of nowhere. We have the Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla. Which one will take home the prize? Let's find out.



First up, we have the Honda Civic hatchback with a 2.0-liter inline-four engine that can produce 158 hp or 160 ps with 138 lb-ft (187 Nm) of torque. It's FWD with a CVT and weighs 2,956 lbs. or 1,340 kg.



In the good ol' U.S. of A., the LX hatchback version costs $24,950. The Sport package costs $26,350, the 180 hp turbocharged EX-L starts at $28,650, and the Sport Touring will set you back at least $31,450.











