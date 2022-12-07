WATCH: The Cammo Comes Off - 2023 Honda Civic Type R To Premiere On July 20th

The all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R will premiere on July 20 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 pm. ET. Confirmation of the hot hatch’s unveiling came courtesy of American Honda and presumably, the new Civic Type R will be unveiled for other markets this month too.



Honda has not yet published technical specifications about the new Civic Type R and we’ll have to wait until its debut to find out more. It is widely expected to feature an upgraded version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged VTEC four-cylinder engine of the outgoing FK8-generation model, tuned to pump out upwards of 320 hp and 309 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. Drive will be sent through a six-speed manual transmission powering the front wheels via a limited-slip differential.



Read Article