WATCH! The EXPERTS Said Car Prices Would Rise With Trumps Tariffs. So WHY Is FORD Offering Their BIGGEST DISCOUNTS EVER?

Buckle up for a wild ride in the auto world! President Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imported cars and parts, effective April 3, 2025, were predicted by experts to send car prices soaring—some estimating hikes as steep as $12,200 per vehicle. The logic? Tariffs jack up costs for automakers reliant on global supply chains, forcing them to pass the pain onto consumers. Yet, in a jaw-dropping twist, Ford Motor Co. has slammed the brakes on that narrative. On the very day tariffs kicked in, Ford rolled out its "From America, For America" campaign, offering unprecedented A-Plan employee discounts—typically reserved for workers—to all U.S. buyers through June 2. That’s thousands off models like the F-150 and Mustang Mach-E, despite the tariff storm.



So, why the discounts? They didn't offer these prices even BEFORE Covid. Ford’s playing chess while others scramble. With 80% of its U.S.-sold vehicles built domestically, Ford’s less exposed to import taxes than rivals like GM or Stellantis, who lean heavily on Mexico and Canada. High inventory levels also give Ford room to maneuver, luring buyers now before competitors hike prices or tariff chaos deepens. Analysts see it as a power move—boost sales, clear lots, and flex American-made muscle amid uncertainty. Trump touts tariffs as a manufacturing boon, but Ford’s bold play suggests short-term consumer wins are possible. Will prices still climb later? Maybe. For now, Ford’s daring discount gambit has everyone watching: is this a tariff dodge or a genius pivot? Time will tell!



Also, until now they only offered the crap X-Plan discount with was basically a couple hundred below standard dealer invoice. The A-plan is the TRUE employee price and saves ac ouple grand more on say a nice F-150.



Oh, and we like the new ad for it!



