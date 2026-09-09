WATCH! The FIRST iPhone To Do THIS? RATE IT!

Apple just dropped its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, and the 18 Pro lineup at today’s Surprise and Shine event. The Duo is the headline act: a passport-style book fold with a 5.4-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch inner display that is 80 percent larger than the new 18 Pro. It starts at $1,999 for 256GB, supports Apple Pencil, uses side-button Touch ID, and packs dual 48MP cameras plus the A20 Pro chip. Pre-orders open October 16; it ships October 23.



The 18 Pro and Pro Max keep the familiar design, add a variable-aperture 48MP main camera, longer battery life (up to 45 hours on the Max), and a $100 price bump to $1,199 and $1,299. They go on sale September 18.



Spies, we need your field report. Rate the Duo (and the Pros if they matter to you) on design, display, camera, price, and daily practicality. Will you buy one? If yes, is it the novelty of a true Apple foldable, the bigger canvas for multitasking, or the camera upgrade? If no, is $2,000 too steep, the crease a deal-breaker, or last year’s 17 Pro still good enough?Drop your scores and reasons. Real-world intel from the team beats any keynote.







iPhone Duo Auto Spies pic.twitter.com/Gtn08ktlhx — AutoSpies (@AutoSpies) September 9, 2026



