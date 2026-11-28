At the 2026 Guangzhou Auto Show, a simple question posed to attendees captured a profound shift: Would Chinese consumers still buy a German or European car today? The answers, increasingly skeptical, reflect a broader generational change. Young Chinese buyers are losing interest in traditional German luxury brands—BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and even Volkswagen—viewing them as outdated symbols associated with their parents’ generation rather than aspirational choices for themselves.



For years, German marques dominated China’s roads as status symbols of success and engineering excellence. That aura has faded. Sales of German brands in China have fallen about 25% since 2020, with market share dropping from roughly 26% in 2019 to around 16% in 2025. Premium segments once controlled by the “BBA” trio (BMW, Benz, Audi) have seen Chinese competitors claim growing shares, particularly in vehicles priced above 400,000 yuan, where domestic brands now hold a majority in many categories. Younger buyers prioritize advanced technology, seamless digital experiences, electric powertrains, and strong value over heritage logos.



Chinese electric vehicle makers and tech-infused brands such as Nio, Li Auto, BYD’s premium lines, Zeekr, and Huawei-backed models like the Maextro have rapidly closed the quality and prestige gap. These vehicles often deliver superior connectivity, driver-assistance systems, and features tailored to local preferences at more competitive prices. German brands lag in the pure EV and intelligent-vehicle race that defines the Chinese market, where new energy vehicles already dominate sales. Many young consumers now see a BMW or Mercedes as solid but conservative—“cars for the parents”—while domestic options feel modern and aligned with national confidence.



This trend extends beyond automobiles. Across personal luxury goods, Chinese youth are embracing “guochao” (national trend) and “ping ti” (value alternatives). Homegrown brands in fashion, handbags, jewelry, and beauty—such as Songmont or Laopu Gold—are posting strong growth while European houses report declines or stagnation in China. Economic caution after property-market challenges plays a role, but cultural factors matter more: a confident generation no longer needs Western logos to signal status and prefers products that reflect local aesthetics and practicality.



German and European brands are responding with China-specific models, deeper localization, and heavier emphasis on electrification and software at shows like Guangzhou. Yet the underlying preference shift among the young—the future core of the market—poses a lasting challenge. What was once the gold standard of luxury is becoming just one option among many, and often not the preferred one.











Würden Chinesen heute überhaupt noch ein deutsches/europäisches Auto kaufen? ???????? Ich habe in China auf der Guangzhou Auto Show einfach mal nachgefragt. https://t.co/fD6IcPFc77 — EFIEBER (@EFIEBER_ANDRE) November 28, 2026



Bevor ich gleich schlafen gehe (hier in China ist es mittlerweile 00:32 Uhr), muss ich euch das noch zeigen. Ich saß heute im neuen BMW i3 und habe spontan einen chinesischen Messebesucher gefragt, warum sich hier offenbar selbst für BMWs Neue Klasse kaum jemand interessiert. Seine Antwort solltet ihr euch anhören. — EFIEBER (@EFIEBER_ANDRE) November 27, 2026







