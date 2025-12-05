WATCH: The Hate Is Real - Cybertruck Totaled In California Road Rage Incident

A Tesla Cybertruck was totaled after it was forced off-road by a Dodge Ram driver in a violent road-rage incident, which took place on a highway in California. The EV is now sitting in a Copart auction yard with three wheels ripped off, body panels terribly contorted, all airbags deployed, and several windows broken. The Tesla's cameras filmed the whole incident. Teslas, especially Cybertrucks, have been moving targets for those who have been criticizing Elon Musk and his support for President Donald Trump. With its polarizing design, the model hasn't exactly been America's sweetheart since it was first unveiled in November 2019. However, orders poured in after the night of the official reveal.

Paul was one of the many who ordered a Cybertruck and has recently been the victim of a road rage incident that doesn't really make sense. He was driving his Tesla Cybertruck on a highway near Ukiah, California, when a stranger driving a Dodge Ram intentionally struck his EV and forced it to go off-road. From that moment on, everything went south.







