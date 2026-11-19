A video circulating widely this week shows the steering wheel of the new BYD Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9 performing a slow, deliberate ballet. It rotates 180 degrees on hidden hinges, folds flat, and disappears into a compartment in the dashboard in roughly ten seconds. A panel closes over it and a small tray table extends in its place. The driver’s seat can then recline to 165 degrees, turning the cockpit into a lounge. BYD calls it the first production “0°–180° foldable hidden steering wheel” and an industry exclusive.?



The Tai 9 is a large plug-in hybrid SUV starting around 280,000 yuan (roughly $42,000) in China, with the folding-wheel version on the top trim at 329,900 yuan (~$49,000). It rides on a new DMS hybrid platform with a 1.5-liter engine and dual motors delivering 400 kW, a 0-100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds, and a claimed combined range of 1,630 km. The folding mechanism is possible only because the car is pure steer-by-wire: there is no mechanical steering column, so the wheel is simply an electronic input device that can be relocated. BYD rates the robotics-derived hinges and motors for 80,000 cycles and keeps the airbag outside the storage compartment so it remains functional either way. Importantly, the system locks out while the vehicle is moving; it works only when parked.?



On paper the pitch is straightforward: free up space so the driver can eat, nap, or use a laptop while charging or waiting. The brand claims roughly 80 percent of the driver’s area becomes usable. In practice, the feature is available solely on the most expensive trim and adds mechanical complexity to a safety-critical system. Failures would be inconvenient at best and potentially dangerous if the wheel cannot deploy when needed. Real-world use is limited to stationary scenarios that most drivers already handle with a normal wheel and a slightly reclined seat. The added cost, weight, and potential service issues are real; the daily benefit is less obvious.



Chinese automakers have grown skilled at turning concept-car flourishes into production features. Some of those flourishes prove useful. Others exist mainly to generate demo videos and showroom buzz. The Tai 9’s folding wheel is a genuine engineering achievement made possible by steer-by-wire, yet it solves a problem few drivers appear to have had. It is a solution in search of a routine use case, wrapped in polished motors and precise hinges.



So the question for anyone watching the video: what, exactly, is the point of these electronic theatrics?



Discuss...







Check out the demo video of #BYD FCB Tai 9’s fold-away steering wheel. https://t.co/DTvxpcHalx — ThinkerCar (@thinkercar) November 19, 2026



