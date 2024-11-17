WATCH! The NEW BMW M5 Is Faster Than The Old One. So WHY, Are We SO UNDERWHELMED By The New Model?

The unveiling of the new BMW M5 has sparked a mix of anticipation and subsequent underwhelm among automotive enthusiasts and critics alike. This model, equipped with an advanced plug-in hybrid system, boasts an impressive 717 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. On paper, these figures suggest a leap in performance over its predecessor, yet the reception has been lukewarm.



One primary reason for this underwhelming response might be the significant increase in weight. The new M5 tips the scales at a hefty 5,390 pounds, a stark contrast to the previous model's lighter frame. This added heft, largely due to the hybrid components, diminishes the agile feel that has historically defined the M5's driving dynamics. The power-to-weight ratio, a critical factor in how a car feels to drive, has not improved as expected, leading to a perception that despite its speed, the car doesn't deliver the same thrilling drive experience.



Moreover, the integration of hybrid technology, while progressive, seems to have diluted the raw, visceral engagement expected from an M car. The emotional connection drivers have with the M5 traditionally derives from its engine's roar and responsiveness. Now, with electric assistance, there's a noted lack of tactile feedback and the characteristic engine sound, creating a somewhat sanitized driving experience. This shift towards electrification, while necessary for future automotive standards, might not align with what enthusiasts seek in a performance sedan known for its driving purity.



The design evolution also plays a role. While the new M5 introduces aggressive styling cues, some purists might argue it strays too far from the understated elegance of earlier models, which balanced luxury with performance. The market's expectations for luxury vehicles now incorporate not just performance but also a holistic driving experience, including aesthetics, interior quality, and technological integration, where perhaps the new M5 hasn't struck the perfect chord.



In summary, the new BMW M5, while technically faster, faces the challenge of living up to its legacy where dynamics, heritage, and driver engagement are concerned.



Are YOU as underwhelmed by it as us?



If so, what would YOU choose over it if you were in-market?













View this post on Instagram A post shared by The King Drive (@the_king_drive)



