WATCH! The New Jaguar Ad Has Made A MOCKERY Of the Brand And Given It Their Very Own BUD LIGHT Moment. Check Out These FAKE Ads Which Are MUCH Better Than Theirs!

The new Jaguar ad is a masterclass in how not to market a luxury car brand. It's like they took the playbook from a 90s Benetton campaign, ignored the fact they're supposed to be selling cars, and instead went full avant-garde with models in outfits that would make a rainbow blush. The ad screams "Look at us, we're not like other brands!" while simultaneously forgetting what a car looks like. It's the automotive equivalent of an abstract painting where you can't quite figure out if it's a car or a very confused fashion show.

Now, enter social media's finest: the spoofs. From Volvo's heartwarming family narrative to Porsche's nod to its classic models, these fakes are not just better, they're a comedic roast of Jaguar's misstep. They manage to showcase the product while delivering a punchline, something Jaguar's ad missed by a mile. The internet's take on Jaguar's campaign is like watching a reality TV show where everyone's a critic, and the spoofs are the breakout stars. It's a reminder that sometimes, the best marketing strategy is to actually show what you're selling.

















