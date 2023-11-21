WATCH: The Rock Dwyane Johnson Claims He Has Never Heard Of The Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk loves a bit of free promotion and during Joe Rogan’s recent podcast with Dwayne Johnson, that’s exactly what he got.

During their nearly 3-hour discussion, Johnson brought up the topic of cars, likely knowing that Rogan is quite the car enthusiast. When asked what is his go-to daily driver, Rogan responded saying it was his Tesla Model S Plaid and that he absolutely loves it. Johnson then asks whether Tesla makes an SUV or a pickup truck before Rogan turns the discussion to the Cybertruck.




