WATCH: The Rock Johnson Confirms Fast and Furious Spinoff

Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise rejoice, for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has confirmed that Luke Hobbs will return. Johnson first portrayed Hobbs in Fast Five and made his final appearance in The Fate of the Furious. During the filming of the latter, Johnson and Vin Diesel had a falling out, reportedly about Diesel's work ethic, but the two apparently buried the hatchet last year. Johnson would go on to star in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (the first live-action spinoff in the franchise) with Jason Statham, but since then, there has been radio silence. The Rock doesn't like candy-ass lazy people, and that was that. Rumors about his return started swirling earlier this year, and The Rock himself turned to Twitter to confirm it.



Hope you’ve got your funderwear on…



HOBBS IS BACK.

And he just got lei’d ????



Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise.



Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away ????????



The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023



