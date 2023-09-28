WATCH: The Search Is On For Formula 1's First Female Driver

Jessica Hawkins, a professional race car and stunt driver, has become the first woman to drive a modern Formula 1 car in five years. The last woman to test an F1 car was Tatiana Calderon, who tested a Sauber after the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix.

Hawkins is 28 years old and has raced in multiple formulas, most recently in the now-defunct W Series. She's also a British Karting Champion and joined the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team (AMF1) as a driver ambassador in 2021. She was blessed with an Aston Martin DBX707 as a company car and began prepping for her test in the actual car by using AMF1's racing simulator.







