WATCH: The Shop Calls And They Have Crashed Your Car - What Next?

It’s a tale old as time: Customer takes car to shop, shop gets up to questionable business that results in a crash, customer is less than pleased. It’s reportedly happened again to an Audi Q5 owner in Hollywood, who dropped her SUV off at a garage for a basic fluids check, only to find it absolutely demolished in their lot two days later. The kicker here though is that, while weighing her legal options, the police apparently told her that whatever happened probably wasn’t a criminal matter because she handed over the keys. According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, an employee at AE German Car Service allegedly crashed Alicia Good’s 2013 Q5 on the night of Sept. 4. Some 18 hours after the fact, the shop called Good to tell her that her vehicle had struck a Jersey barrier, alone, nine miles away from the garage, as the mechanic had supposedly “taken it home.” The SUV was towed back to AE, where she surveyed the damage in disbelief.











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