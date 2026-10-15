WATCH: The Stig Takes On A 150 MPH Superkart And Is Left Terrified

For years, Ben Collins was famous worldwide as “The Stig” on the BBC’s Top Gear, testing the most expensive and powerful hypercars on the planet. But in his latest track test, Collins climbed into a vehicle built in a shed that boasts a power-to-weight ratio completely rivaling a modern Formula 1 car.

In a wildly entertaining video uploaded to his Ben Collins Drives channel, the veteran racing driver got behind the wheel of a 250cc, two-stroke Superkart. While the machine looks like a standard go-kart with a massive rear wing, it is actually a 150 MPH death trap with zero suspension, zero seatbelts, and face-melting performance.











