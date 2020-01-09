WATCH: The Wait Is OVER - Nissan To Reveal New Z Car On September 16th

The Japanese firm announced on Twitter that it will reveal the Nissan Z Proto on 16 September, previewing the new model that's due in 2021.

Autocar understands the production version of the car is set to use the 400Z title.

 

Nissan has revealed few details of the car, which will be the latest addition to its Z sports car lineage, which began in 1969 with the launch of the Datsun 240Z. The Twitter post confirming the imminent arrival of the Z Proto read: “50 years of passion. Innovation at its core. Modern technology, with a vintage touch.’

 



