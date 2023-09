Watch the video to see the answer and see how CLOSE you came with your guess.



And then discuss if you think the amount of energy and money the USA is investing in it worth it in the end. And will a full switch to EV, FIX what the climate change supporters hope for.



And post how close YOU were to the real answer.









"If every single American drove an electric car in 20 years... how much, roughly, would the demand for oil in America fall? 100%? 50%?" asks @SullyCNBC.



"Less than that," says $CVX Chairman & CEO Mike Wirth. pic.twitter.com/aHyH0TkRfe — Last Call (@LastCallCNBC) September 25, 2023