Nürburgring Nordshleife laptimes, that is. The Nordschleife is the original 1930s toll road that became too dangerous for the F1 crowd, who decamped to the modern Nürburgring GP circuit next door in 1984.

But the old circuit lives on. It still hosts the annual Nürburgring 24 Hour race (whose course blends the old and new tracks), it’s still open to tourist traffic and crazy taxi rides, and it’s where the car industry comes to test and develop its latest cars.