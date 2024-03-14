WATCH: Thieves Steal Two Dodge Charger Scat Packs Off Dealership Showroom Floor

A group of brazen thieves broke into a dealership on Monday and made off with two Dodge Charger Scat Packs.

As you can see in security footage released by Michigan State Police, three masked individuals approached CR Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Adrian shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday.

They somehow managed to get inside the dealership, where they were filmed pushing a Ram pickup out of the way. With the truck moved, the thieves were able to steal a silver and “baby blue” Charger Scat Pack right off the showroom floor.