WATCH: Things Don't Look Good For Dodge Daytona EV In YouTube Review

Nobody really asked for an electric muscle car that makes fake V8 noises, but Dodge went ahead and made one anyway. The 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona EV is here now, and it’s not been getting the best reviews. It doesn’t seem clear who and what it’s designed for since it does some things that you wouldn’t expect well while not performing as well as you think it should in other areas, given its muscle car image. Kyle Conner from the Out of Spec Reviews channel had a lot of things to say about the new electric Charger, and most of them weren’t flattering. He even apologizes to Dodge at the start of the video for what he’s about to say, but he makes plenty of good points that seem to confirm what other early reviewers have said about the car.









