Lordstown Motors has just released a new video presenting a tug of war challenge between the prototype of the 2021 Lordstown Endurance all-electric pickup truck and the conventional 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat EcoBoost with the drive mode set to 4WD-Low.

Because of the obvious advantages of all-electric drive (especially high torque) and the promotional character of the video, we did not expect anything but a win for Lordstown.