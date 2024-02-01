WATCH: This Is How Your BMW iX2 Is Made In Germany

The BMW X2 was recently unveiled alongside its electric counterpart, the new iX2, and the following video shows how the latter is put together. As a reminder, only the gas-powered X2 will be sold stateside. While we await its international market launch in March 2024, let's check out the production process for the electric subcompact crossover brought to light by the YouTube channel Frame.



The EV is produced at the BMW Group Plant in Regensburg, Germany. The production starts with chassis manufacturing, the same one used by its combustion-powered sibling. This parity between models will become even closer on the Neue Klasse dedicated EV platform.











