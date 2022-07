A smooth ride into a Texas highway turned into a nightmare a few weeks ago, when a driver of a Nissan Altima cut into the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane causing a massive crash with a Ford Explorer that was approaching at high speed.

The accident took place in Plano, Texas, on June 24 under broad daylight. Everything was caught on the dash camera of the following vehicle and the footage was uploaded on YouTube by user D F.