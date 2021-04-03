WATCH: This May NOT Be The Best Way To Get Your Broken Tacoma Down A Hill

Getting stuck on a trail in your 4x4 isn't a matter of if, it's a matter of when. Heck, even ultra-hardcore Siberian off-roaders with 6x6 monsters get stuck every now and then. When they do get stuck, however, rescuing them doesn't usually involve destroying them by dragging them on their roofs. The same can't be said for a Toyota Tacoma that was "recovered" in a video posted over the weekend on the Cleghorn off-road trail near San Bernadino, California. After reportedly losing its brakes and rolling over down a hill, the Tacoma was hooked up to a recovery vehicle and dragged, on its sides and roof, all the way down a narrow chute to a more mild area of the trail. Let's just say that if the truck wasn't totaled before, it definitely is now.





