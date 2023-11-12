WATCH: This Mini Cooper Laughs At Snow Covered Roads

The Mini Cooper is known for its compact size, which is ideal for comfortable daily driving. But one Alaskan owner decided to turn the hatchback unit into a rugged off-roader to beat the harsh driving conditions of winter. In a video posted on TikTok, user mojo2022 spotted what appears to be an R53 generation Mini Cooper rocking triangle tank track wheels.



The modified wheel setup is understandable, considering the owner resides in snowy Alaska. However, we are wondering whether there is more to it than just the wheels. As a front-wheel-drive car from the factory, opting for this setup may hamper the steering and the overall driving experience if not converted into an all-wheel-drive setup.



@mojo2022 ? original sound - Joseph A Madrid





Read Article