WATCH: This Tesla Model S P100D Vs A Formula 1 Car Race Makes You "What If" The New Plaid Was Used Instead

The Tesla Model S has redefined what we all thought was possible for an electric sedan and to see just how quick it is, a British YouTube channel pitted it against a Benetton Formula 1 car from the V10 era.

The Model S featured in this video is a P100D version. While this was once the flagship version of the electric sedan, it was replaced by the Model S Performance (Raven). Tesla recently lifted the Model S to new performance heights with the Plaid but even still, the P100D is a very impressive car.



